Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.23 Per Share

Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Centene in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn anticipates that the company will earn $1.23 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Centene’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.81 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.61 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CNC. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Centene from $65.00 to $72.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.21.

NYSE:CNC opened at $63.00 on Monday. Centene has a 1-year low of $41.62 and a 1-year high of $68.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.87 and a 200 day moving average of $54.10. The firm has a market cap of $26.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. Centene had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The company had revenue of $18.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total transaction of $31,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 266,500 shares of company stock valued at $15,923,920. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNC. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,495,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,906,000 after acquiring an additional 7,128,896 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 18.3% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 7,244,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,153 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 958.2% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 819,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,431,000 after acquiring an additional 741,637 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 107.2% during the third quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,125,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,684,000 after acquiring an additional 582,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the third quarter valued at about $20,878,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

