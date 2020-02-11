Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG)

The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of The Carlyle Group in a report issued on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.50. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Carlyle Group’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.04 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub lowered The Carlyle Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group upped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. TheStreet lowered The Carlyle Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Carlyle Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.27.

CG stock opened at $33.41 on Monday. The Carlyle Group has a 1-year low of $17.33 and a 1-year high of $34.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.37 and its 200-day moving average is $27.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $460.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 203.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.94%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. now owns 24,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West bought a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,788,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,443,000 after buying an additional 616,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.92% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

