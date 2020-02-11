Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) Lowered by Analyst

Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cigna in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now anticipates that the health services provider will post earnings of $4.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.49. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cigna’s Q2 2020 earnings at $4.50 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $5.01 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $4.98 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $18.64 EPS.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.11. Cigna had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $36.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 165.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

CI has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a report on Monday, December 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $225.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $252.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $221.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cigna presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.05.

CI stock opened at $210.32 on Monday. Cigna has a one year low of $141.95 and a one year high of $216.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $205.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $78.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at $9,232,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 40,455 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,206,000 after acquiring an additional 14,726 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at $251,000. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 42,732 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 12,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.15, for a total transaction of $2,476,629.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 108,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,550,818.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Partridge sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $672,210.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,943,966. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,692 shares of company stock worth $4,544,074. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

