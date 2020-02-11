Brokers Issue Forecasts for Carnival Corp’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CCL)

Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) – Wedbush cut their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Carnival in a research report issued on Thursday, February 6th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.47. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Carnival’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.29 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.82 EPS.

Get Carnival alerts:

CCL has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Carnival from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Carnival from $59.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Carnival in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Carnival from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

NYSE:CCL opened at $41.78 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.16. Carnival has a twelve month low of $39.92 and a twelve month high of $59.24.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Carnival had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Carnival’s payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Carnival during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Carnival by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

About Carnival

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

Featured Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.