Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group

Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research note issued on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.73. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Dunkin Brands Group’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.89 EPS and Q3 2020 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Get Dunkin Brands Group alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on DNKN. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Dunkin Brands Group in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on Dunkin Brands Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stephens raised their price objective on Dunkin Brands Group from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub lowered Dunkin Brands Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.50.

DNKN stock opened at $75.57 on Monday. Dunkin Brands Group has a twelve month low of $67.26 and a twelve month high of $84.74. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.92 and a 200 day moving average of $77.96.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Dunkin Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $335.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DNKN. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 15.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 940,272 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $74,620,000 after acquiring an additional 124,314 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 592,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,730,000 after acquiring an additional 120,143 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 256,142 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,349,000 after acquiring an additional 106,885 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group in the third quarter worth $6,761,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,537,015 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $600,398,000 after acquiring an additional 78,760 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Dunkin Brands Group news, CFO Katherine D. Jaspon sold 15,198 shares of Dunkin Brands Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.99, for a total value of $1,154,896.02. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.403 dividend. This is a positive change from Dunkin Brands Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Dunkin Brands Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.32%.

About Dunkin Brands Group

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Dunkin Brands Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunkin Brands Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.