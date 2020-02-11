Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) Decreased by Analyst

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Thind now anticipates that the information technology service provider will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ Q2 2020 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.17 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.70 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised Cognizant Technology Solutions to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Edward Jones raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.28.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $69.38 on Monday. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $56.73 and a twelve month high of $74.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 20.05%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 5th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology service provider to reacquire up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director John E. Klein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $639,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 459,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,411,568.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Francisco Dsouza sold 62,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $3,784,713.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 289,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,625,760.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 313,189 shares of company stock worth $19,422,499 in the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTSH. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,256 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

