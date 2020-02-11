Capital Product Partners L.P. Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share (NASDAQ:CPLP)

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Capital Product Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 6th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke anticipates that the shipping company will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $15.50 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Capital Product Partners’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The shipping company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. Capital Product Partners had a positive return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 112.99%. The firm had revenue of $26.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.53 million.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CPLP. BidaskClub cut Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Capital Product Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Capital Product Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.25.

Capital Product Partners stock opened at $12.22 on Monday. Capital Product Partners has a 1-year low of $9.68 and a 1-year high of $17.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $221.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.46%. This is a boost from Capital Product Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Capital Product Partners’s payout ratio is 168.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital Product Partners by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 884,362 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,886,000 after purchasing an additional 165,742 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Capital Product Partners by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 79,925 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 12,732 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners during the third quarter worth about $160,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Product Partners by 44.9% during the third quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,889 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 12,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Capital Product Partners by 6.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,096 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

Capital Product Partners LP operates as an international shipping company. It engages in the seaborne transportation of cargo, including crude oil, refined oil products and chemicals. The company fleet consists of vessels, suezmax crude oil tankers, medium range tankers, and capesize bulk carrier. Capital Product Partners was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

