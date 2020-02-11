Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) – Investment analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Columbia Sportswear in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 7th. Wedbush analyst C. Svezia now expects that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.03. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Columbia Sportswear’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.93 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.87 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.34 EPS.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $954.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.66 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 EPS.

COLM has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Pivotal Research lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Columbia Sportswear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.27.

Shares of Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $89.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.07. Columbia Sportswear has a 12 month low of $87.60 and a 12 month high of $109.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COLM. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 66,208 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,415,000 after purchasing an additional 5,279 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 278.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,255 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 12,691 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,482 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,635,000 after acquiring an additional 13,391 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,477,000. 37.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Gertrude Boyle Trust sold 90,255 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total value of $8,335,951.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,014,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,584,669.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sarah Bany sold 65,653 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total value of $6,080,780.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,154,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,896,076.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 540,000 shares of company stock valued at $49,419,456. 56.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Columbia Sportswear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is currently 20.34%.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

