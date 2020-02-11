Piper Sandler Weighs in on First Community Bankshares Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:FCBC)

First Community Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FCBC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of First Community Bankshares in a report released on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman expects that the bank will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Community Bankshares’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded First Community Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

NASDAQ FCBC opened at $30.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.60. First Community Bankshares has a twelve month low of $29.04 and a twelve month high of $36.48. The company has a market capitalization of $469.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.57.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. First Community Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 30.16%. The business had revenue of $31.37 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from First Community Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. First Community Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in First Community Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in First Community Bankshares by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,812 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in First Community Bankshares by 37.0% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,082 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Community Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in First Community Bankshares by 122.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 15,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 8,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.28% of the company’s stock.

About First Community Bankshares

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

