Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Encompass Health Corp’s Q1 2020 Earnings (AMEX:EHC)

Encompass Health Corp (AMEX:EHC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Encompass Health in a research report issued on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.90. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Encompass Health’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.00 EPS.
Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share.
Encompass Health has a fifty-two week low of $40.86 and a fifty-two week high of $59.29.
Encompass Health Company Profile
Encompass Health Corporation, formerly HealthSouth Corporation, is a provider of post-acute healthcare services, offering both facility-based and home-based post-acute services in 35 states and Puerto Rico through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies.
