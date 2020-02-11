Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Encompass Health Corp’s Q1 2020 Earnings (AMEX:EHC)

Encompass Health Corp (AMEX:EHC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Encompass Health in a research report issued on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.90. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Encompass Health’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on EHC. UBS Group upped their target price on Encompass Health from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Stephens started coverage on Encompass Health in a report on Monday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Encompass Health from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Encompass Health from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Encompass Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.12.

Encompass Health has a fifty-two week low of $40.86 and a fifty-two week high of $59.29.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation, formerly HealthSouth Corporation, is a provider of post-acute healthcare services, offering both facility-based and home-based post-acute services in 35 states and Puerto Rico through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies.

