Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Highwoods Properties Inc Issued By DA Davidson (NYSE:HIW)

Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Highwoods Properties in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 6th. DA Davidson analyst B. Oxford forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.90 per share for the quarter.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

HIW stock opened at $52.19 on Monday. Highwoods Properties has a 12-month low of $40.75 and a 12-month high of $52.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.15, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.32.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.32). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $192.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. This is an increase from Highwoods Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.06%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 311,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,216,000 after purchasing an additional 121,396 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 19,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,355,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $359,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 302,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (?REIT?) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.