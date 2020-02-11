Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Essex Property Trust Inc Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:ESS)

Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial lifted their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Essex Property Trust in a research report issued on Thursday, February 6th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $3.43 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.35. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Essex Property Trust’s Q2 2020 earnings at $3.49 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $3.53 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $3.61 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $14.06 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $3.72 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.76 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $3.78 EPS.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by ($1.47). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $375.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ESS. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. BTIG Research lowered Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $355.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $320.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $355.00 target price on Essex Property Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $331.77.

NYSE ESS opened at $317.34 on Monday. Essex Property Trust has a 12 month low of $271.58 and a 12 month high of $334.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $305.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $314.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a PE ratio of 47.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.32.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Essex Property Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Essex Property Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 33.1% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1,241.7% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Essex Property Trust news, COO John F. Burkart sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.89, for a total value of $1,376,716.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,313 shares in the company, valued at $2,601,054.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig K. Zimmerman sold 4,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.59, for a total value of $1,360,073.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,989,528.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,095 shares of company stock worth $4,391,333. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 58.30%.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

