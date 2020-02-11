P H Glatfelter Co to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:GLT)

P H Glatfelter Co (NYSE:GLT) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of P H Glatfelter in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 7th. DA Davidson analyst S. Chercover expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for P H Glatfelter’s FY2020 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

P H Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. P H Glatfelter had a positive return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $230.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.16 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cfra upgraded P H Glatfelter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine cut P H Glatfelter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut P H Glatfelter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

P H Glatfelter stock opened at $17.23 on Monday. P H Glatfelter has a one year low of $12.88 and a one year high of $19.03. The stock has a market cap of $766.81 million, a PE ratio of -35.90 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.45.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of P H Glatfelter in the second quarter worth about $5,850,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of P H Glatfelter by 359.1% in the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 153,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 120,269 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of P H Glatfelter by 92.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 97,377 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of P H Glatfelter in the fourth quarter worth about $1,299,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of P H Glatfelter by 11.8% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 618,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,523,000 after purchasing an additional 65,287 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. P H Glatfelter’s payout ratio is 69.33%.

P. H. Glatfelter Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. The company's Composite Fibers business unit offers food and beverage filtration paper for single-serve coffee and tea products; wall covering base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate papers for use in production of decorative laminates, furniture, and flooring applications; and special paper products, which are used in electrical energy storage, transport and transmission, wipes, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

