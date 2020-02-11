GlaxoSmithKline plc Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.81 Per Share (NYSE:GSK)

GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) – Svb Leerink raised their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for GlaxoSmithKline in a report issued on Thursday, February 6th. Svb Leerink analyst G. Porges now expects that the pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.75. Svb Leerink has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Svb Leerink also issued estimates for GlaxoSmithKline’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.99 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

GSK has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. New Street Research upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GlaxoSmithKline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

NYSE:GSK opened at $44.61 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.76 and a 200-day moving average of $43.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. GlaxoSmithKline has a twelve month low of $38.43 and a twelve month high of $48.25.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,000,000. City Holding Co. increased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 58,948 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 19,538 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 3rd quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 130,142 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,115,000 after purchasing an additional 5,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.27% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.5994 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 62.15%.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

