Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Funko Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:FNKO)

Posted by on Feb 11th, 2020

Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Funko in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.17. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Funko’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FNKO. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Funko from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Funko from to in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. DA Davidson downgraded Funko from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Funko from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Funko from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:FNKO opened at $8.58 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.38. Funko has a twelve month low of $8.29 and a twelve month high of $27.89. The company has a market cap of $425.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

In other news, Director Charles D. Denson acquired 36,000 shares of Funko stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.84 per share, for a total transaction of $498,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 94,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,313,416. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FNKO. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Funko in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Funko in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Funko by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Funko in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Funko in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

About Funko

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, China, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; and plush products, accessories, apparels, and homewares, as well as bags, purses, and wallets.

