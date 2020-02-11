Waste Management (WM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $125.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.66. Waste Management has a 12-month low of $97.08 and a 12-month high of $125.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

In other news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total transaction of $31,957.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,396 shares in the company, valued at $3,877,477.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 4,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total transaction of $511,960.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,803,695.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,064 shares of company stock valued at $1,006,361. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Waste Management from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, CIBC initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.23.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

