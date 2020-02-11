Hydro One (H) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Hydro One (TSE:H) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 12th. Analysts expect Hydro One to post earnings of C$0.33 per share for the quarter.

Shares of H stock opened at C$27.97 on Tuesday. Hydro One has a 1 year low of C$20.02 and a 1 year high of C$28.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$26.00 and a 200-day moving average price of C$24.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $16.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.08.

Get Hydro One alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Hydro One from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$26.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Hydro One in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Hydro One from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$25.96.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other Business. The company owns and operates approximately 123,000 circuit kilometers of low-voltage distribution network.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Hydro One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.