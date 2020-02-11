Hydro One (H) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on Feb 11th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Hydro One (TSE:H) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 12th. Analysts expect Hydro One to post earnings of C$0.33 per share for the quarter.

Shares of H stock opened at C$27.97 on Tuesday. Hydro One has a 1 year low of C$20.02 and a 1 year high of C$28.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$26.00 and a 200-day moving average price of C$24.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $16.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.08.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Hydro One from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$26.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Hydro One in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Hydro One from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$25.96.

Hydro One Company Profile

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other Business. The company owns and operates approximately 123,000 circuit kilometers of low-voltage distribution network.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Earnings History for Hydro One (TSE:H)

Receive News & Ratings for Hydro One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Waste Management to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Waste Management to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Hydro One Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday
Hydro One Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday
Choice Properties REIT to Release Earnings on Wednesday
Choice Properties REIT to Release Earnings on Wednesday
Semiconductor Manufacturing International Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday
Semiconductor Manufacturing International Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday
Fluor Co. to Release Earnings on Tuesday
Fluor Co. to Release Earnings on Tuesday
La-Z-Boy Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday
La-Z-Boy Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report