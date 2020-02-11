Choice Properties REIT (CHP) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on Feb 11th, 2020

Choice Properties REIT (TSE:CHP) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 12th. Analysts expect Choice Properties REIT to post earnings of C$0.25 per share for the quarter.

Choice Properties REIT has a one year low of C$11.59 and a one year high of C$14.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.062 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th.

Choice Properties REIT Company Profile

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. The Trust is the owner, manager and developer of retail and other commercial properties across Canada. Its portfolio comprises over 530 properties with a total gross leasable area (GLA) of approximately 44 million square feet.

Earnings History for Choice Properties REIT (TSE:CHP)

