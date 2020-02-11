Semiconductor Manufacturing International (SMICY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Semiconductor Manufacturing International (OTCMKTS:SMICY) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 13th. Analysts expect Semiconductor Manufacturing International to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Semiconductor Manufacturing International (OTCMKTS:SMICY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. Semiconductor Manufacturing International had a return on equity of 1.45% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $816.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.01 million. On average, analysts expect Semiconductor Manufacturing International to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMICY opened at $10.71 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.89. Semiconductor Manufacturing International has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $11.07. The company has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 71.40 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Semiconductor Manufacturing International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Company Profile

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the computer-aided design, manufacture, testing, packaging, and trading of integrated circuits (IC) and other semiconductor services. It is also involved in wafer manufacturing, wafer probing and bumping, technology development, design service, mask manufacturing, assembly and final testing of integrated circuits; and sales of self-manufactured products.

