Fluor Co. (NEW) (FLR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 18th. Analysts expect Fluor Co. (NEW) to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FLR stock opened at $18.24 on Tuesday. Fluor Co. has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $41.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 2.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.02 and its 200-day moving average is $19.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Fluor Co. (NEW)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.60%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Fluor Co. (NEW) from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $17.00 target price on Fluor Co. (NEW) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

About Fluor Co. (NEW)

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.

