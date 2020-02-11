H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (HR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 13th. Analysts expect H&R Real Estate Investment Trust to post earnings of C$0.43 per share for the quarter.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C($0.20). The company had revenue of C$281.57 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ?.

