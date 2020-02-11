TreeHouse Foods (THS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of THS stock opened at $46.48 on Tuesday. TreeHouse Foods has a 1 year low of $43.93 and a 1 year high of $67.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -6.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.63 and its 200-day moving average is $51.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on THS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 13th. William Blair upgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Sunday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.79.

In related news, CAO Thomas Emmet Oneill III sold 6,400 shares of TreeHouse Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total value of $314,304.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 109,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,356,722.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

