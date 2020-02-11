Gazprom PAO (EDR) (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Gazprom PAO (EDR) (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $8.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Gazprom PAO (EDR) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Get Gazprom PAO (EDR) alerts:

Gazprom PAO (EDR) stock opened at $7.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.48. Gazprom PAO has a 1-year low of $4.47 and a 1-year high of $8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom, an energy company, engages in the geological exploration, production, processing, storage, transportation, and sale of gas, gas condensates, and oil in Russia and internationally. The company operates through Production of Gas, Transportation, Distribution of Gas, Gas Storage, Production of Crude Oil and Gas Condensate, Refining, and Electric and Heat Energy Generation and Sales segments.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Gazprom PAO (EDR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gazprom PAO (EDR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.