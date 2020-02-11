OJSC OC ROSNEFT/S GDR REGS (OTCMKTS:OJSCY) Lifted to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of OJSC OC ROSNEFT/S GDR REGS (OTCMKTS:OJSCY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

OJSCY opened at $7.35 on Friday. OJSC OC ROSNEFT/S GDR REGS has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $7.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.52 and a 200 day moving average of $6.67.

About OJSC OC ROSNEFT/S GDR REGS

Public Joint Stock Company Rosneft Oil Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and gas. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Refining and Distribution segments. The company produces oil in Western and Eastern Siberia, Volga-and Ural Regions, Far East, Timan-Pechora, Krasnodar Region, and the shelf of Russian seas, including Arctic shelf, as well as in Latin America and South-Eastern Asia; and has assets located in Russia and internationally comprising Venezuela, Cuba, Canada, the United States, Brazil, Norway, Germany, Italy, Mongolia, Kyrgyzstan, China, Vietnam, Myanmar, Turkmenistan, Georgia, Armenia, Belarus, Ukraine, Egypt, Mozambique, Iraq, and Indonesia.

