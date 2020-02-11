Torex Gold Resources’ (TORXF) Hold Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $22.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 60.70% from the stock’s current price.
Torex Gold Resources stock opened at $13.69 on Friday. Torex Gold Resources has a 12 month low of $8.49 and a 12 month high of $16.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.11.
About Torex Gold Resources
