Torex Gold Resources’ (TORXF) Hold Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $22.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 60.70% from the stock’s current price.

Torex Gold Resources stock opened at $13.69 on Friday. Torex Gold Resources has a 12 month low of $8.49 and a 12 month high of $16.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.11.

Get Torex Gold Resources alerts:

About Torex Gold Resources

Torex Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising the El Limón Guajes mine and the Media Luna deposit that consists of 7 mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

See Also: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Torex Gold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torex Gold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.