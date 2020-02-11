Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $790.97 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) will post sales of $790.97 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Elanco Animal Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $787.41 million and the highest estimate coming in at $794.00 million. Elanco Animal Health reported sales of $799.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will report full year sales of $3.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $3.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Elanco Animal Health.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Gabelli reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Elanco Animal Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.24.

Shares of Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $31.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 121.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.72. Elanco Animal Health has a 52-week low of $25.25 and a 52-week high of $35.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.45.

In related news, Director John P. Bilbrey acquired 3,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.58 per share, with a total value of $100,100.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,972.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP grew its position in Elanco Animal Health by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 104,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after buying an additional 22,100 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Elanco Animal Health by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 233,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,867,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co. grew its position in Elanco Animal Health by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 414,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,194,000 after buying an additional 119,059 shares during the period. Blackhill Capital Inc. grew its position in Elanco Animal Health by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Blackhill Capital Inc. now owns 291,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,596,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares during the period. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Elanco Animal Health (ELAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.