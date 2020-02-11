Head to Head Survey: Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) & Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA)

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) and Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.
Profitability
This table compares Cortexyme and Gamida Cell’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Cortexyme
|N/A
|-58.22%
|-26.73%
|Gamida Cell
|N/A
|-215.37%
|-89.08%
This table compares Cortexyme and Gamida Cell’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Cortexyme
|N/A
|N/A
|-$12.48 million
|N/A
|N/A
|Gamida Cell
|N/A
|N/A
|-$52.93 million
|($10.53)
|-0.44
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cortexyme and Gamida Cell, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Cortexyme
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2.00
|Gamida Cell
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3.00
Cortexyme presently has a consensus price target of $34.25, indicating a potential downside of 34.32%. Gamida Cell has a consensus price target of $17.67, indicating a potential upside of 277.49%. Given Gamida Cell’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Gamida Cell is more favorable than Cortexyme.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
20.6% of Cortexyme shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.9% of Gamida Cell shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Summary
Gamida Cell beats Cortexyme on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Cortexyme
Cortexyme, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is COR388, an orally-administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which has completed Phase 1a and Phase 1b clinical trials for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.
About Gamida Cell
Gamida Cell Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cell therapies that are designed to cure cancer and rare serious hematologic diseases. Its products pipeline include NiCord and NAM-NK. The company was founded by Tony Peled and Menashe Levy in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.
