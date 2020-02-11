K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) PT Raised to C$47.00 at National Bank Financial

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) had its target price hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$41.50 to C$47.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on KBL. Eight Capital set a C$50.00 target price on K-Bro Linen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$45.00 target price on shares of K-Bro Linen in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

KBL stock opened at C$43.60 on Friday. K-Bro Linen has a fifty-two week low of C$35.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$43.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$42.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$39.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $458.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.34.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. K-Bro Linen’s payout ratio is currently 130.29%.

In related news, Senior Officer Jeffrey Ronald Gannon sold 1,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.76, for a total value of C$43,555.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$300,087.36.

K-Bro Linen Company Profile

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the processing, management, and distribution of general linen and operating room linen to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial accounts in Canada. The company also offers other services, including bulk dock-to-dock, exchange cart preparation, delivery of carts, surgical linen, distribution and control of employee uniforms, personal clothing, customer reporting, customer service visiting, and textile procurement services.

