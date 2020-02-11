ENN ENERGY HOLD/ADR (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of ENN ENERGY HOLD/ADR (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut ENN ENERGY HOLD/ADR from an overweight rating to an equal rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th.

ENN ENERGY HOLD/ADR stock opened at $43.95 on Friday. ENN ENERGY HOLD/ADR has a 52 week low of $34.10 and a 52 week high of $49.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.50. The stock has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 0.88.

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment in, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructures, vehicle and ship refuelling stations, and integrated energy stations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Gas Connection, Sales of Piped Gas, Vehicle Gas Refueling Stations, Wholesale of Gas, Sales of Integrated Energy and Services, Sales of Gas Appliances, and Sales of Material segments.

