SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Cut to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SES from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st.

Get SES alerts:

Shares of SGBAF stock opened at $12.99 on Friday. SES has a twelve month low of $11.55 and a twelve month high of $21.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.72.

SES SA provides satellite and ground communications solutions to connect and enable broadcast, telecom, corporate, and government customers worldwide. The company offers video services, such as broadcasting, content distribution, and occasional use and full-time content contribution and distribution services.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.