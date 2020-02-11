Contrasting Sasol (NYSE:SSL) & Chaparral Energy (NYSE:CHAP)

Sasol (NYSE:SSL) and Chaparral Energy (NYSE:CHAP) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Sasol and Chaparral Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sasol 1 3 4 0 2.38 Chaparral Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00

Chaparral Energy has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 562.76%. Given Chaparral Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Chaparral Energy is more favorable than Sasol.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.3% of Sasol shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.8% of Chaparral Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Sasol shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Chaparral Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sasol and Chaparral Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sasol $14.35 billion 0.67 $303.01 million $2.17 7.07 Chaparral Energy $247.36 million 0.17 $33.44 million $0.31 2.92

Sasol has higher revenue and earnings than Chaparral Energy. Chaparral Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sasol, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Sasol and Chaparral Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sasol N/A N/A N/A Chaparral Energy -86.43% -2.08% -1.23%

Risk and Volatility

Sasol has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chaparral Energy has a beta of 4.41, meaning that its stock price is 341% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sasol beats Chaparral Energy on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sasol Company Profile

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Australia, Canada, Gabon, and Australia. The company also markets and sells gas, electricity, and liquid fuels products; and develops, implements, and manages international gas-to-liquids and coal-to-liquids ventures. In addition, it produces and markets explosives, fertilizers, polymers, and mining reagents, as well as alcohols, ketones, acrylate monomers, and other oxygenated solvemnts for use in various applications, such as aerosols, cosmetics, fragrances, packaging, paints, adhesives, pharmaceuticals, polishes, printing and plastics, mining, pulp and paper, steel, textiles, water treatment and purification, agricultural fertilizers, and chemicals. Further, the company markets organic and inorganic commodity and specialty chemicals comprising organics, inorganics, wax, phenolic, carbon, ammonia, and specialty gases; and offers engineering and project services. Sasol Limited was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Chaparral Energy Company Profile

Chaparral Energy, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and operation of onshore oil and natural gas properties primarily in Oklahoma, the United States. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily to refineries and gas processing plant. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

