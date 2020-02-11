Hermitage Offshore Services (NYSE:PSV) vs. Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) Head to Head Comparison

Hermitage Offshore Services (NYSE:PSV) and Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Hermitage Offshore Services alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Hermitage Offshore Services and Safe Bulkers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hermitage Offshore Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Safe Bulkers 0 0 1 0 3.00

Safe Bulkers has a consensus target price of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 175.59%. Given Safe Bulkers’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Safe Bulkers is more favorable than Hermitage Offshore Services.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.5% of Hermitage Offshore Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.6% of Safe Bulkers shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Hermitage Offshore Services and Safe Bulkers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hermitage Offshore Services -537.88% -48.39% -12.64% Safe Bulkers 11.05% 4.92% 2.15%

Risk & Volatility

Hermitage Offshore Services has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Safe Bulkers has a beta of 1.62, indicating that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hermitage Offshore Services and Safe Bulkers’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hermitage Offshore Services $18.44 million 1.12 -$197.29 million N/A N/A Safe Bulkers $193.19 million 0.67 $27.68 million $0.17 7.47

Safe Bulkers has higher revenue and earnings than Hermitage Offshore Services.

Summary

Safe Bulkers beats Hermitage Offshore Services on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hermitage Offshore Services Company Profile

Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. operates as an offshore support vessel company. As of June 6, 2019, it had a fleet of 23 vessels, including 10 platform supply vessels, 2 anchor handling tug supply vessels, and 11 crew boats. The company's vessels primarily operate in the North Sea or the West Coast of Africa. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Offshore Ltd. and changed its name to Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. in June 2019. Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile

Safe Bulkers, Inc. provides marine drybulk transportation services worldwide. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of February 14, 2019, the company had a fleet of 41 drybulk vessels having an average age of 8.5 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3.8 million deadweight tons. Its fleet consisted of 14 Panamax class vessels, 10 Kamsarmax class vessels, 13 post- Panamax class vessels, and 4 Capesize class vessels. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Monaco.

Receive News & Ratings for Hermitage Offshore Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hermitage Offshore Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.