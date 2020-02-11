TD Securities Raises Heroux Devtek (TSE:HRX) Price Target to C$25.00

Heroux Devtek (TSE:HRX) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Heroux Devtek from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating and issued a C$19.50 price target on shares of Heroux Devtek in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Heroux Devtek currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$22.08.

Shares of TSE:HRX opened at C$21.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$20.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$18.33. The firm has a market cap of $780.33 million and a P/E ratio of 22.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.88, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.98. Heroux Devtek has a 52-week low of C$13.81 and a 52-week high of C$21.64.

Heroux Devtek (TSE:HRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$145.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$130.50 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Heroux Devtek will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, integration, testing, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic flight control actuators, and fracture-critical components in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company also manufactures and sells hydraulic systems, fluid filtration systems, electronic enclosures, heat exchangers, and cabinets for suppliers of airborne radar, electro-optic systems, and aircraft controls.

