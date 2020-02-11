TrovaGene (NASDAQ:TROV) & Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) Head-To-Head Analysis

TrovaGene (NASDAQ:TROV) and Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

TrovaGene has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Applied Genetic Technologies has a beta of 2.81, indicating that its share price is 181% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for TrovaGene and Applied Genetic Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TrovaGene 0 0 2 0 3.00 Applied Genetic Technologies 0 0 6 0 3.00

TrovaGene presently has a consensus price target of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 614.29%. Applied Genetic Technologies has a consensus price target of $16.50, indicating a potential upside of 230.00%. Given TrovaGene’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe TrovaGene is more favorable than Applied Genetic Technologies.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TrovaGene and Applied Genetic Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TrovaGene $380,000.00 41.36 -$16.46 million ($8.26) -0.25 Applied Genetic Technologies $41.69 million 2.19 -$2.01 million ($0.11) -45.45

Applied Genetic Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than TrovaGene. Applied Genetic Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TrovaGene, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares TrovaGene and Applied Genetic Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TrovaGene -3,797.67% -185.18% -119.86% Applied Genetic Technologies -4.81% -26.07% -21.36%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.8% of TrovaGene shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.9% of Applied Genetic Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of TrovaGene shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of Applied Genetic Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Applied Genetic Technologies beats TrovaGene on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

TrovaGene Company Profile

Trovagene, Inc., a clinical-stage, precision medicine oncology therapeutics company, develops oncology therapeutics for cancer care by leveraging its proprietary Precision Cancer Monitoring (PCM) technology in tumor genomics. Its lead drug candidate, PCM-075, is a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor. The PCM-075 is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors. The PCM-075 is also in preclinical studies with approximately 10 chemotherapeutic and target agents used in hematologic and solid tumor cancers, including Zytiga (abiraterone acetate); Beleodaq (belinostat); Quizartinib (AC220), a development stage FLT3 inhibitor; and Velcade (bortezomib) in AML, metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer and other hematologic and solid tumor cancers. Trovagene, Inc. primarily serves pharmaceutical companies and third party laboratories. The company was formerly known as Xenomics, Inc. and changed its name to Trovagene, Inc. in January 2010. Trovagene, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's lead products consist of four ophthalmology development programs across three targets, including X-linked retinoschisis that is in Phase I/II clinical trials; X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases, as well as a preclinical program in adrenoleukodystrophy, which is a disease of the central nervous system and otology. It has collaboration agreements with Biogen MA, Inc., Synpromics Limited, and Bionic Sight, LLC, as well as the University of Florida Research Foundation. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Alachua, Florida.

