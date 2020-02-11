Societe Generale (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Societe Generale (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SCGLY. Barclays upgraded shares of Societe Generale from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Societe Generale from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold.

Get Societe Generale alerts:

SCGLY opened at $6.69 on Friday. Societe Generale has a twelve month low of $4.68 and a twelve month high of $7.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.98. The company has a market cap of $28.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.13.

Société Générale Société anonyme provides financial services in Europe and internationally. Its primary businesses include French retail banking; international retail banking, insurance, and financial services; and global banking and investor solutions. The company offers retail banking services to individual customers, professionals, and businesses and non-profit clients under the Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands; and international retail banking and consumer credit services to individual and corporate customers in Europe, Russia, the Mediterranean Basin, and Sub-Saharan Africa.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Societe Generale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Societe Generale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.