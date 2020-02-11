Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “SHARP CORPORATION is a Japan-based company engaged in the manufacture and sale of electronic telecommunication devices, electronic machines and components. The Company operates in two business divisions. The Electronics Equipment division offers audio and video/communication products, including liquid crystal color televisions, projectors, digital versatile disc players and recorders, compact disc players and various telephones; electric appliances, as well as information equipment, such as personal computers, digital dictionaries, calculators, liquid crystal color monitors, information displays and copy machines. It also offers software. The Electronic Component division provides large-scale integrated circuits, liquid crystal display modules and other electronic components, such as batteries and parts for satellite broadcasting, among others. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut Sharp from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine cut Sharp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS SHCAY opened at $3.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.23. Sharp has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $4.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Sharp Company Profile

Sharp Corporation manufactures and distributes electronic communication equipment, electronic equipment, electronic application equipment, and electronic components in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Smart Homes, Smart Business Solutions, Internet of Things (IoT) Electronics Devices, and Advance Display Systems.

