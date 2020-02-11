East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $407.79 Million

Posted by on Feb 11th, 2020

Analysts expect East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) to announce $407.79 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for East West Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $414.00 million and the lowest is $401.50 million. East West Bancorp posted sales of $404.59 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that East West Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.71 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.81 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for East West Bancorp.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $431.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.66 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 32.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EWBC. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on East West Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wedbush decreased their price target on East West Bancorp from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group cut East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. East West Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.57.

In related news, Director Herman Y. Li sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $243,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,261 shares in the company, valued at $1,913,973.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 2,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $125,023.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,664.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EWBC. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 768.1% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 35.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 120.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EWBC stock opened at $47.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.07 and its 200-day moving average is $45.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.70. East West Bancorp has a 52 week low of $37.69 and a 52 week high of $56.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 22.73%.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Earnings History and Estimates for East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC)

