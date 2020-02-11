Analysts Anticipate Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.09 Billion

Brokerages expect Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) to announce $4.09 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Aramark’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.06 billion and the highest is $4.12 billion. Aramark posted sales of $4.00 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aramark will report full year sales of $16.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.60 billion to $17.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $17.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.09 billion to $17.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Aramark.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. Aramark had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 2.12%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Aramark’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ARMK shares. Citigroup started coverage on Aramark in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Aramark in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Aramark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.36.

Shares of ARMK stock opened at $40.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.46. Aramark has a 52 week low of $25.49 and a 52 week high of $47.22. The company has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.64%.

In other Aramark news, CEO John J. Zillmer acquired 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,493,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 201,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,579,960.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 225,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total transaction of $9,939,747.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 432,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,097,645.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARMK. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Aramark in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Aramark by 18.1% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Aramark in the third quarter worth $117,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Aramark in the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Aramark in the third quarter worth $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

