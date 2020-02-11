TNR Gold (CVE:TNR) Trading Down 16.7%

Shares of TNR Gold Corp (CVE:TNR) fell 16.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, 146,000 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 111% from the average session volume of 69,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a market cap of $4.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.03.

TNR Gold Company Profile (CVE:TNR)

TNR Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 90% interest in the Shotgun gold project that consists of 108 claims covering an area of 6,993 hectares located in southwestern Alaska.

