TNR Gold (CVE:TNR) Trading Down 16.7%

Posted by on Feb 11th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of TNR Gold Corp (CVE:TNR) fell 16.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, 146,000 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 111% from the average session volume of 69,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a market cap of $4.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.03.

TNR Gold Company Profile (CVE:TNR)

TNR Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 90% interest in the Shotgun gold project that consists of 108 claims covering an area of 6,993 hectares located in southwestern Alaska.

Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for TNR Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TNR Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Waste Management to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Waste Management to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Hydro One Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday
Hydro One Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday
Choice Properties REIT to Release Earnings on Wednesday
Choice Properties REIT to Release Earnings on Wednesday
Semiconductor Manufacturing International Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday
Semiconductor Manufacturing International Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday
Fluor Co. to Release Earnings on Tuesday
Fluor Co. to Release Earnings on Tuesday
La-Z-Boy Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday
La-Z-Boy Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report