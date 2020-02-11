Insurance Australia Group (ASX:IAG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $6.81

Insurance Australia Group Ltd (ASX:IAG) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as A$6.81 ($4.83) and last traded at A$6.85 ($4.85), with a volume of 3224765 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at A$6.88 ($4.88).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is A$7.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$7.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35.

Insurance Australia Group Company Profile (ASX:IAG)

Insurance Australia Group Limited underwrites general insurance products. The company operates through Australia, New Zealand, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers consumer insurance products, such as motor vehicle, home and contents, lifestyle and leisure, and compulsory third party, as well as travel insurance, life insurance, and income protection products; and business insurance products, including business package, farm and crop, commercial property, construction and engineering, commercial and fleet motor, marine, workers' compensation, professional indemnity, directors' and officers', and public and products liability.

