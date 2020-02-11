SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Hits New 12-Month High at $51.90

SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SONVY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $51.90 and last traded at $51.90, with a volume of 11805 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.32.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of 36.29 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.78 and a 200 day moving average of $46.15.

Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hearing systems for adults and children with hearing impairment. It offers hearing instruments, cochlear implants, wireless communication products, and rechargeable hearing aids, as well as professional audiological care services. The company provides hearing instruments under the Phonak, Unitron, and Hansaton brand names; cochlear implants under the Advanced Bionics brand; and professional hearing care services under the AudioNova, Audium, AuditionSanté, Boots Hearingcare, Connect Hearing, Fiebing, Geers, Hansaton, Lapperre, Lindacher, Schoonenberg, Triton, and Vitakustik brands.

