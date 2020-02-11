Magellan Financial Group (ASX:MFG) Sets New 12-Month High at $72.51

Magellan Financial Group Ltd (ASX:MFG) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as A$72.51 ($51.43) and last traded at A$71.81 ($50.93), with a volume of 276786 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$70.61 ($50.08).

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of A$63.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$55.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion and a PE ratio of 33.72.

About Magellan Financial Group (ASX:MFG)

Magellan Financial Group is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provide its services to high net worth, retail, and institutional investors. Magellan Financial Group is based in Sydney, Australia.

