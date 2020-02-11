Trigon Metals (CVE:TM) Receiving Critical Press Coverage, Study Finds

Press coverage about Trigon Metals (CVE:TM) has trended negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Trigon Metals earned a news impact score of -2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Trigon Metals has a one year low of C$0.06 and a one year high of C$0.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.14. The stock has a market cap of $12.21 million and a PE ratio of -1.76.

Trigon Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and maintenance of mines and mineral properties in the African country of Namibia. It explores for copper, silver, and lead deposits. The company has an 80% interest in its flagship project, the Kombat Mine Property, which covers five mining licenses located in Northern Namibia.

