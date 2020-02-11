Credit Corp Group (ASX:CCP) Sets New 12-Month High at $37.27

Shares of Credit Corp Group Limited (ASX:CCP) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Sunday . The company traded as high as A$37.27 ($26.43) and last traded at A$37.01 ($26.25), with a volume of 176237 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at A$37.01 ($26.25).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.13, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of A$33.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$30.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion and a PE ratio of 26.52.

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.05%. Credit Corp Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.10%.

In related news, insider Trudy Vonhoff acquired 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$35.41 ($25.11) per share, for a total transaction of A$38,949.90 ($27,624.04). Also, insider Donald (Don) McLay sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of A$33.00 ($23.40), for a total value of A$660,000.00 ($468,085.11).

About Credit Corp Group (ASX:CCP)

Credit Corp Group Limited provides debt purchase and collection, and consumer lending services in Australia and the United States. It operates through three segments: Debt Ledger Purchasing (Australia), Debt Ledger Purchasing (United States), and Consumer Lending. The company offers debt sale, contingency/agency collection, hardship and insolvency management, and local government debt recovery services, as well as various loan products.

