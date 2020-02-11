Oil Search (ASX:OSH) Hits New 52-Week Low at $6.19

Oil Search Limited (ASX:OSH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Sunday . The company traded as low as A$6.19 ($4.39) and last traded at A$6.21 ($4.40), with a volume of 3316890 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at A$6.21 ($4.40).

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is A$7.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$7.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.17, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Oil Search Company Profile (ASX:OSH)

Oil Search Limited explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Papua New Guinea, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through PNG Business Unit, Exploration, and Other segments. It is involved in the development, production, and sale of liquefied natural gas, crude oil, natural gas, condensate, naphtha, and other refined products; and power generation activities.

