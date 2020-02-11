Charter Hall Group (ASX:CHC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $12.86

Charter Hall Group (ASX:CHC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Sunday . The stock traded as high as A$12.86 ($9.12) and last traded at A$12.84 ($9.11), with a volume of 41984 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$12.84 ($9.11).

The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.87, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of A$12.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$11.62.

The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is a boost from Charter Hall Group’s previous Interim dividend of $0.17. This represents a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Charter Hall Group’s payout ratio is 69.86%.

Charter Hall Group (ASX:CHC) is one of Australia's leading fully integrated property groups, with $28.4 billion of high quality, long leased property across the office, retail, industrial and social infrastructure sectors. The Group has offices in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide and Perth and oversees a portfolio of 820 properties that is more than 6.3 million square metres in size.

