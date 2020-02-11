Shopping Cntrs Austrls Prprty Gp Re (ASX:SCP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $3.05

Shopping Cntrs Austrls Prprty Gp Re Ltd (ASX:SCP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Sunday . The stock traded as high as A$3.05 ($2.16) and last traded at A$3.04 ($2.15), with a volume of 895296 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$3.04 ($2.15).

The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion and a PE ratio of 24.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is A$2.82 and its 200-day moving average is A$2.67.

Get Shopping Cntrs Austrls Prprty Gp Re alerts:

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is an increase from Shopping Cntrs Austrls Prprty Gp Re’s previous Interim dividend of $0.07. Shopping Cntrs Austrls Prprty Gp Re’s payout ratio is presently 119.05%.

In related news, insider Philip Clark bought 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.73 ($1.93) per share, with a total value of A$327,000.00 ($231,914.89).

Shopping Cntrs Austrls Prprty Gp Re Company Profile (ASX:SCP)

SCA Property Group (SCP) includes two internally managed real estate investment trusts owning a portfolio of quality neighbourhood and sub-regional shopping centres located across Australia. The SCA Property Group invests in shopping centres predominantly anchored by non-discretionary retailers, with long term leases to tenants such as Woolworths Limited, Coles Group Limited and companies in the Wesfarmers Limited group.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Shopping Cntrs Austrls Prprty Gp Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopping Cntrs Austrls Prprty Gp Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.