Shopping Cntrs Austrls Prprty Gp Re (ASX:SCP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $3.05

Posted by on Feb 11th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shopping Cntrs Austrls Prprty Gp Re Ltd (ASX:SCP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Sunday . The stock traded as high as A$3.05 ($2.16) and last traded at A$3.04 ($2.15), with a volume of 895296 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$3.04 ($2.15).

The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion and a PE ratio of 24.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is A$2.82 and its 200-day moving average is A$2.67.

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is an increase from Shopping Cntrs Austrls Prprty Gp Re’s previous Interim dividend of $0.07. Shopping Cntrs Austrls Prprty Gp Re’s payout ratio is presently 119.05%.

In related news, insider Philip Clark bought 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.73 ($1.93) per share, with a total value of A$327,000.00 ($231,914.89).

Shopping Cntrs Austrls Prprty Gp Re Company Profile (ASX:SCP)

SCA Property Group (SCP) includes two internally managed real estate investment trusts owning a portfolio of quality neighbourhood and sub-regional shopping centres located across Australia. The SCA Property Group invests in shopping centres predominantly anchored by non-discretionary retailers, with long term leases to tenants such as Woolworths Limited, Coles Group Limited and companies in the Wesfarmers Limited group.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Shopping Cntrs Austrls Prprty Gp Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopping Cntrs Austrls Prprty Gp Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

TNR Gold Trading Down 16.7%
TNR Gold Trading Down 16.7%
Insurance Australia Group Reaches New 1-Year Low at $6.81
Insurance Australia Group Reaches New 1-Year Low at $6.81
SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR Hits New 12-Month High at $51.90
SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR Hits New 12-Month High at $51.90
Magellan Financial Group Sets New 12-Month High at $72.51
Magellan Financial Group Sets New 12-Month High at $72.51
Trigon Metals Receiving Critical Press Coverage, Study Finds
Trigon Metals Receiving Critical Press Coverage, Study Finds
Credit Corp Group Sets New 12-Month High at $37.27
Credit Corp Group Sets New 12-Month High at $37.27


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report