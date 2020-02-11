Nick Scali (ASX:NCK) Hits New 52-Week High at $8.13

Shares of Nick Scali Limited (ASX:NCK) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as A$8.13 ($5.77) and last traded at A$7.96 ($5.65), with a volume of 258589 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at A$7.90 ($5.60).

The company has a market cap of $644.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.52, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is A$7.12 and its 200-day moving average price is A$6.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Nick Scali’s dividend payout ratio is 86.54%.

Nick Scali Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in sourcing and retailing household furniture and related accessories in Australia and New Zealand. It offers lounges, dining tables and chairs, armchairs, buffets/cabinets, TV units, coffee tables, consoles, rugs, mirrors, and pendants and lamps.

