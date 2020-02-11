Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Sets New 12-Month High at $54.95

Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $54.95 and last traded at $51.05, with a volume of 761200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.05.

ARVN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $35.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $39.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Arvinas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.70.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.79, a current ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.66 and a beta of 2.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.80.

In other Arvinas news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,091,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARVN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Arvinas in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Arvinas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Arvinas by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Arvinas in the third quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Arvinas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $165,000. 61.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Arvinas, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

