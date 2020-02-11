Onto Innovation (NASDAQ:ONTO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $42.50

Onto Innovation (NASDAQ:ONTO) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $42.50 and last traded at $38.45, with a volume of 670600 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.45.

A number of research firms recently commented on ONTO. B. Riley increased their price target on Onto Innovation from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Onto Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. TheStreet raised Onto Innovation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Onto Innovation from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.81.

Onto Innovation (NASDAQ:ONTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $120.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.52 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS.

In other Onto Innovation news, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $3,200,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 628,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,141,763.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total value of $866,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 667,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,122,275.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,168 shares of company stock valued at $4,073,439 in the last 90 days.

About Onto Innovation (NASDAQ:ONTO)

Onto Innovation Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control defect inspection and metrology, advanced packaging lithography, and process control software systems used by microelectronic device manufacturers. It offers process and yield management solutions used in bare silicon wafer production and processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

